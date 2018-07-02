Deputies use license plate reader to bust potential car thieves

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested two men at about 1 a.m. Wednesday after deputies noticed a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Budget Host Inn on Vandiver Drive. Deputies used a license plate reader to locate a stolen 2000 Dodge Durango.

Deputies arrested Richard F. Wright, 35, at the motel on suspicion of tampering, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also arrested Chase Roy Wyatt, 28, on outstanding failure to appear warrants resulting from previous arrests for stealing and possession of burglary tools and loitering.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Callaway County Dec. 11. Both Wright and Wyatt were staying at the motel.