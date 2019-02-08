Deputies: Woman poisoned husband whose body was found in burned home

MILLER COUNTY — An Iberia woman was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by the Miller County prosecutor. The prosecutor said she poisoned her husband and then told a prison inmate that she wanted to marry him.

On Dec. 11, 2018, firefighters responded to a house fire in Iberia. Inside, they found a body that was later identified as Joshua Murray. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire was arson and had been started in the master bedroom of the house.

An autopsy conducted by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office found that Joshua Murray was dead before the fire started, and he had died from ethylene glycol poisoning. Ethlyene glycol is used as an antifreeze.

Miller County deputies identified Amy Murray, the victim's wife, as the suspect.

Investigators learned Amy Murray was a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Facility. A probable cause statement said she had "a romantic relationship with an inmate at the facility" and the relationship had "been going on for some time."

Amy Murray talked on the phone with the inmate, Eugene Claypool, about not wanting to be around her husband and wanting a divorce from him, the statement said.

There were "several phone conversations" between Amy Murray and Claypool, and they talked about getting an attorney for Claypool so he could be released from prison early, the statement said.

After Joshua Murray died, Amy Murray talked with Claypool about getting married, the statement said.

She is now in custody at the Miller County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.