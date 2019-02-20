Deputies: Woman tried to sneak meth into Tipton prison

MONITEAU - Deputies arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly tried to sneak methamphetamine into the Tipton Correctional Center.

Corrections officials called the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office after they said they caught Jessi Jayne Bull with drugs. She told them she'd hidden the drugs, and corrections staff found meth.

Bull, 34 from Franklin, is being held on a $50,000 bond for the delivery of a controlled substance.