Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road

COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy arrested 29-year-old Selestine Nichols after a police chase south on Providence Road Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said, shortly before 1 a.m., the deputy tried to stop Nichols in the area of South Providence Road and Green Meadows Road after he had committed a traffic violation. The deputy said Nichols didn't stop, leading to a chase, which ended in the area of Old Plank Road and Brookside Lane.

Nichols was taken to the Boone County Jail and faces charges of resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving.

Nichols' bond was set at $2,000, and he has bonded out of jail.