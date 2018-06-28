Deputy Chief Stephen Monticelli Leaving Columbia for New Job

COLUMBIA - Deputy Chief Stephen Monticelli has accepted a position as Chief of Police in Harrisonburg, VA. He is expected to start his new job June 4, 2012. His anticipated start date is June 4, 2012.

Harrisonburg is a city of approximately 50,000 and contains two universities. It is about one hour southwest of Washington, D.C.

Monticelli moved to Columbia from St. Louis, Missouri and began his law enforcement career in 1980 as a police officer with the University of Missouri Police. During his tenure there he served as a detective, crime prevention officer, accreditation manager and achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Monticelli was hired by the Columbia Police Department in October of 1991. During his twenty plus year tenure at CPD he has worked as a traffic officer, Sergeant over the Major Crimes Unit (8 years), Patrol Captain, Investigations Captain, and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief in January 2011.

When asked how he felt about leaving CPD Monticelli said, "I am grateful for the wonderful opportunities for professional growth and development the city has provided over the past twenty years."

Chief Ken Burton said, "I am extremely proud of Steve's accomplishment. It is the hallmark of any high performing law enforcement agency to see members of their team move on to become administrators and chiefs. I think this is a sign that we are on the right track as a police agency. I wish Steve the best of luck in the next leg of his law enforcement journey."