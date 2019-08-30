Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot

CALIFORNIA - A man found walking around the high school parking lot ended up in custody Tuesday after a deputy reported finding methamphetamine.

The deputy, serving as a school resource officer, went to check a report of someone walking around the lot looking through vehicles. When he talked to the person in the parking lot, the person told him he had meth with him.

The deputy found meth on the man's person and took him into custody. The man, identified as 24-year-old Corey Coffelt, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000.