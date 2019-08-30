Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot

14 hours 2 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 9:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News
By: Chase Matteson, Digital Producer

CALIFORNIA - A man found walking around the high school parking lot ended up in custody Tuesday after a deputy reported finding methamphetamine.

The deputy, serving as a school resource officer, went to check a report of someone walking around the lot looking through vehicles. When he talked to the person in the parking lot, the person told him he had meth with him.

The deputy found meth on the man's person and took him into custody. The man, identified as 24-year-old Corey Coffelt, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000.

More News

Grid
List

BREAKING: One injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
BREAKING: One injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person was injured by gunfire in northeast Columbia Friday night, police say. At least five emergency... More >>
41 minutes ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:03:58 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Water rescue underway on Missouri River in Callaway County
BREAKING: Water rescue underway on Missouri River in Callaway County
JEFFERSON CITY - A water rescue is underway in the Missouri River on the Cole-Callaway County. The Jefferson City... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 10:44:08 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
One dead after I-44 crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY - One person is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Phelps County. According to the MSHP... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 8:11:09 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Arkansas man arrested for DWI after serious Camden County crash
Arkansas man arrested for DWI after serious Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Arkansas man was arrested on suspicion of DWI Thursday evening after allegedly causing a crash in... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 7:46:31 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson should not use the First Amendment to justify refusing to release certain... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 7:19:40 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The weather couldn't hold in its tears of joy with the return of Friday Night Fever tonight. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA -... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Temporary lockout lifted at Jefferson City schools
Temporary lockout lifted at Jefferson City schools
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Jefferson City schools were placed on a temporary lockout Friday at the recommendation of the Jefferson... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
Parson told not to use First Amendment to redact information
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri attorney general's office says Gov. Mike Parson should stop using the First Amendment to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:43:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Columbia considers charging for parking at airport
Columbia considers charging for parking at airport
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is debating on charging travelers $3 per day to use the Columbia Regional Airport's... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:20:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

UPDATE: FEMA deploys Missouri Task Force 1 for Hurricane Dorian
UPDATE: FEMA deploys Missouri Task Force 1 for Hurricane Dorian
COLUMBIA – Missouri Task Force 1 left to Florida on Friday afternoon. The deployment comes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 1:02:00 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances
Kansas City council approves 2 gun ordinances
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on gun violence in Missouri. Kansas City leaders have approved two ordinances aimed... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 12:46:25 PM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Man charged in killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis
Man charged in killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with killing a 15-year-old in St. Louis in the first case... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:45:22 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in Continuous News

Police crisis management teams growing
Police crisis management teams growing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was dispatched to a call of a man in the middle of... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 11:40:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot
Deputy finds man with meth in California high school parking lot
CALIFORNIA - A man found walking around the high school parking lot ended up in custody Tuesday after a deputy... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 9:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
State Highway Patrol urges people to plan a safe Labor Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday marks the start of Labor Day weekend, and officials are asking drivers to be responsible after... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 Friday, August 30, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 30, 2019 in News

Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
Parent doesn't agree with school's cell phone regulations
COLUMBIA - One Columbia parent is not happy with Battle High School's new WiFi rules. The school now turns... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 9:52:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News

Hidden image in MU logo catches Columbia residents by surprise
Hidden image in MU logo catches Columbia residents by surprise
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri may be the Tigers, but the school's logo contains a mule. A recent... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 Thursday, August 29, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT August 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 18 active weather alerts
12am 65°
1am 65°
2am 65°
3am 65°