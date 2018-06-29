Deputy's wife draws 10-year prison term in domestic shooting

NEOSHO (AP) — The wife of a southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to kill her husband by shooting him in the head.

The Joplin Globe reports that 43-year-old Patricia Halverson was sentenced Monday for second-degree attempted murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said she shot Al Halverson in December 2015 while the McDonald County deputy was napping in a chair at the couple's home near Anderson. The 70-year-old survived.

Court records say Patricia Halverson initially reported that her husband shot himself. But prosecutors say she testified at trial that the gun accidentally fired when she was going outside to shoot an armadillo in the yard.

The case was moved from McDonald to Newton County on a change of venue.