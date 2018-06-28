Deputy Shooting

TROY (AP) - A former Lincoln County deputy goes on trial this week on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2005 shooting deaths of two young men after a traffic stop. The trial of 27-year-old Nic Forler is in Columbia on a change of venue. The victims, 23-year-old Michael Brown of Troy and 22-year-old Tyler Teasley of Silex, pulled into a driveway as Forler pulled them over. Forler told investigators their pickup began to back up quickly and he feared for his life, shooting into the truck. Witnesses inside the pickup say Teasley put the manual transmission in neutral and the truck backed up slowly.