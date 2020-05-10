Deputy shoots suspect who discharged other officer's gun

FENTON (AP) — A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has shot a suspect who reached for another deputy's gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer said deputies went to the man's home around 8 p.m. Monday for a reported disturbance. The man's mother had called police, saying her son was suicidal and attempting to strike her.

Boyer said deputies found the man with a knife at the home and persuaded him to surrender it.

Officials said a physical struggle broke out when the officers tried to take him into custody for a mental evaluation at a hospital. The man grabbed a deputy's gun, and it went off. Another deputy shot the man.