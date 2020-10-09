Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force

By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman in June is back at work.

The Pettis County sheriff's deputy returned to work last week after an internal investigation found he had not violated any department policies in the June 13 shooting death of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer.

A special prosecutor announced last month the deputy would not face criminal charges.

The deputy's name has not been released. The deputy told investigators that Fizer said she had a gun and threatened to shoot him after he stopped her car for traffic violations.

Her family and friends have questioned that story. No gun was found in Fizer's car.