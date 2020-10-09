Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force

2 days 4 hours 31 minutes ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 3:35:58 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman in June is back at work.

The Pettis County sheriff's deputy returned to work last week after an internal investigation found he had not violated any department policies in the June 13 shooting death of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer.

A special prosecutor announced last month the deputy would not face criminal charges.

The deputy's name has not been released. The deputy told investigators that Fizer said she had a gun and threatened to shoot him after he stopped her car for traffic violations.

Her family and friends have questioned that story. No gun was found in Fizer's car.

More News

Grid
List

FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game, check out... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Sports

Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
COLUMBIA - In a status hearing on Friday, a bond reduction hearing for Joseph Elledge was set for November 30th.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the very first matchup between cross-town... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold and home... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:08:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:51:16 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges are pending for a corrections worker at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after deputies said she... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced utility disconnections will resume on Oct. 26. The city encourages residents behind... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Lohman man charged with statutory rape
Lohman man charged with statutory rape
LOHMAN - Prosecutors charged a man Thursday with statutory rape following an investigation into a reported sexual offense. Deputies... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:31:15 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
JEFFERSON CITY - Two schools. Five minutes apart. Separated by three stoplights on Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City, but they've... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
JEFFERSON CITY - A man and woman face charges after their arrest Thursday, which comes after the death of a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Watch the forum on... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 12:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
(CNN) -- Held during the first week of October, Mental Illness Awareness Week is a way for advocates to educate... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 11:11:37 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 News at Noon will air online and on ROKU Friday due to the French Open. Rachael... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum Friday, Oct 9 starting at 2 p.m. Candidates include... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY - A Columbia teen died in a single-vehicle car crash, early Friday morning. According to a Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 71°
10pm 70°
11pm 69°
12am 68°