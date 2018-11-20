Derailment Investigation Could Take a Year

ROCKVIEW, Mo. (AP) - The investigation into the cause of a southeast Missouri cargo train crash that injured seven people and destroyed a highway overpass could take up to a year.

The accident happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Rockview when a Union Pacific train hit the side of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at a rail intersection. The accident derailed several rail cars.

Seven people in two cars on the Highway M overpass in Scott County were injured, none seriously, when two 40-foot sections of the overpass crumpled. All seven were treated and released at a hospital.

National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt told the Southeast Missourian newspaper that the investigation could take up to a year.