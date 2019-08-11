Derby Ridge - Ms. Tobben's 4th Grade Class

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 17 2015 Feb 17, 2015 Tuesday, February 17, 2015 10:42:00 AM CST February 17, 2015 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

Derby Ridge - Ms. Tobben's 4th Grade Class

More News

Grid
List

Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
COLUMBIA — An Illinois woman was flown to University Hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a boat on... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:25:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
Black & Women Owned Contractor & Business Expo to help aspiring entrepreneurs
COLUMBIA - The Black & Women Owned Contractor and Business Expo strives to help people on the job hunt and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 4:33:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
Police seek help after "concerning" message found in Petro-Mart bathroom
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
UPDATE: Suspect charged in Springfield Walmart gun incident
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
Family of Melissa Peskey creates GoFundMe Page for $10,000 reward
COOPER COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey, a Sioux Falls mother who was shot and killed while driving through... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
Auditor Nicole Galloway files paperwork for gubernatorial run
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:38:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
Michael Brown's father seeks new investigation into killing
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:32:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
After Springfield scare, law expert breaks down Missouri's open carry laws
COLUMBIA - An incident in which a man carrying a firearm was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri on Thursday... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 1:02:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
Mizzou to sell alcohol during football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
Police investigating armed robbery in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 10:01:34 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 8:00:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 2:03:00 AM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

Over 500 without power in Miller County
Over 500 without power in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 08 2019 Aug 8, 2019 Thursday, August 08, 2019 10:23:00 PM CDT August 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
2pm 88°
3pm 89°
4pm 90°
5pm 90°