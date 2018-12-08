Derek Dooley hired as Mizzou football offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri announced late Friday afternoon the school has hired Derek Dooley as the team's offensive coordinator.

Dooley will also serve as the quarterbacks' coach. He replaces Josh Heupel in both roles. Heupel last month left Missouri to become the head coach at the University of Central Florida.

Dooley has spent the last five seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers coach.

He has experience coaching in the SEC. He was an assistant at LSU from 2000-2004 under Nick Saban. He also was the head coach at Tennessee from 2010-2012.

Dooley has not served as an offensive coordinator in his more than 20 years of coaching experience.

In a statement, head coach Barry Odom said, “I’m excited for our football program, Derek brings tremendous energy, knowledge and experience to our staff.”

Odom said Dooley will do a "great job" of mentoring student-athletes.

"I know he will add great benefit and loyalty to our staff room with his experiences he’s gained over his career. His football knowledge and offensive beliefs are in line with what will make Mizzou very successful."

Dooley said he's excited to be a Mizzou Tiger and looks forward to helping Odom carry out his vision.

“I am grateful for this opportunity, and am ready to get to Columbia and go to work,” Dooley said.

Dooley now takes over one of the nation's most prolific offenses in 2017.

Mizzou's offense had the 10th most total yards (6,528) and 16th most points (488) scored in the nation last year, averaging 37.5 points per game.

Key offensive pieces Damarea Crockett, Emanuel Hall, Larry Rountree, and Albert Okwuegbunam all will be returning.

The key question for Dooley and the offense is if junior quarterback Drew Lock will return for his senior season. That answer should come in the near future.

In 2018, Dooley will return to Tennessee when the Tigers take on the Vols on November 17th.