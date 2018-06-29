Derrick Washington Closer to Learning Fate

COLUMBIA - Washington appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.



The purpose of the hearing was to clear up some wording from the last preliminary hearing.



At the last preliminary hearing, Washington did not show up because he wanted the hearing waived.



The judge was under the impression that Washington refused to show up.



Washington did not appear today, only his lawyer did.



The trial will begin November 5th.



