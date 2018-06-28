DESE releases 2015 MAP testing results

2 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, August 11 2015 Aug 11, 2015 Tuesday, August 11, 2015 12:03:00 PM CDT August 11, 2015 in News
By: James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) test results Tuesday, the first set of results since major changes to the MAP testing system.

2015 MAP tests were taken entirely online for students in grades 3-8, according to DESE. The change, coupled with increased standards for Math and English testing, meant 2015 results could not accurately be compared to 2014 MAP results, according to the department.

In English language arts, 5th-graders tested the strongest, with 59.1 percent testing proficient or advanced. Under the old test standard last year, the same age group tested at just over 50 percent proficient or advanced in English language arts.

The strongest mathematics scores were among third graders. Fifty-two percent tested proficient of advanced. The percentage of students who tested proficient or advanced went down with every grade level for mathematics.

Eighth-graders tested the lowest in mathematics, with 28.3 percent performing in the proficient or advanced category, students enrolled in Algebra I were not included in that percentage. DESE said 20 percent of students take Algebra I before high school, and they were not included in the math results to avoid double-testing those students.

The only results that could be compared to 2014 MAP results were science test results for 5th and 8th graders. Both grades were down in the percentage of students who tested proficient or advanced compared to 2014.

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said, "These new standards raised the expectation for learning in Missouri. The results reflect the time our teachers put into preparing for this transition over the past several years, and their effort in providing effective instruction for students each day in our schools."

DESE officials based their expectations on a multi-state field test conducted using a sample of students in the spring of 2014. Missouri students performed better than results from the multi-state field test in every category except 8th grade math.

When asked during a news conference how DESE officials can know if improvements are being made if testing standards keep changing, Vandeven said, "I think what you're pointing to is the importance for ensuring that we have time to transition to new standards, and that's really what we did. We look at standards and then the tests measure what the revised standards include, and so with this particular assessment, districts have been transitioning now for five years."

Vandeven said the purpose of the standard revision was to ensure that state education standards were being accounted for.

"When this last revision was put into play, it was actually coming from business and colleges sat down and said 'how do we ensure that our kids are coming to us ready to be successful, college-ready, career-ready?'" She said. "We looked at those standards and back-mapped, what would a senior need to know all the way down to a kindergarten student and we put those Missouri learning standards in place."

Vandeven said it's possible yet another revision of testing standards could be on their way to comply with current legislation.

When asked how DESE could determine if the revisions were effective, given that expectations were based on a multi-state field test, Vandeven said, "Missouri came together to talk about what we wanted to represent in the Missouri learning standards."

"We'll be moving away from common CORE state standards with the revised standards that come forward in October, very focused to Missouri," Vandeven said. "There is a need for standardized results, there is also a great need for local control and local results, on decisions that are being made at the local level."

DESE officials said Monday they were very pleased with the results, which they said reflected improved access to "21st century learning tools."

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
12 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
47 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
48 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
Columbia hosts its last community policing meeting
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°
12pm 86°