Despite cases of rabid bats, rabies down in Missouri

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - State health officials said although three rabid bats have been found this summer in a Kansas City suburb, the statewide number of rabies cases is down.

One person was bitten by one of the rabid bats found in Lee's Summit since June 1 and has been treated for the bite.

The Kansas City Star reports there have been 14 rabies cases reported in animals this year in Missouri. Seven were rabid bats and the others were infected skunks.

Officials also said the number of rabid cases this year is substantially lower than the 39 rabies cases reported for the same time last year. Missouri usually has about 50 rabid animals that are detected annually.

Kansas has had 26 cases of animal rabies reported this year.