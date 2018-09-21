Despite Problems, FastCAT to Start on Schedule with Detour

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Friday, August 10 2012 Aug 10, 2012 Friday, August 10, 2012 2:36:00 PM CDT August 10, 2012 in News
By: Sebastian Martinez
COLUMBIA - Mayor Bob McDavid said Friday that the city's new bus route, called FastCAT, will start on schedule Monday, but with a detour. The route will be altered around the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Hospital Drive, which is shut down due to construction.

Part of the FastCAT plan was to install GPS devices in the buses so people could track them and check the schedules on a mobile app. McDavid said that the GPS devices have been installed but the city is having trouble making the connection with AT&T, which maps out the routes on the app.

McDavid said the aim of FastCAT is to increase ridership on city transportation by attracting students. The route will run every 15 minutes and stop at locations from downtown Columbia to the Mizzou campus.

You can download the app here.

