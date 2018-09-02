Despite success, no place like home for Cape-born violinist

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Liesl Schoenberger Doty started playing the violin at age 2 and quickly established a reputation as Cape Girardeau's musical wunderkind. She's now in a Grammy-nominated Boston orchestra, but still relishes her Midwestern roots.

Schoenberger told the Southeast Missourian that Cape Girardeau's rich arts heritage played a big role in her development. She recalled how her parents would often drive her 600 miles round trip for violin lessons.

Schoenberger now performs with the orchestra, A Far Cry, whose most recent album earned a Grammy nomination.

In an odd quirk, Schoenberger didn't actually play on the nominated recording. She had the opportunity to record with the orchestra or join a tour that would take her close enough to Cape Girardeau for a visit. She chose home.