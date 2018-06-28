Despite Tragedy, Clinton Celebrates Fourth of July

But, when residents think about the holiday, this isn't the only tragedy that comes to mind.

"Clinton has been through a few disasters," said resident Kendra Nash, citing the explosion 12 years ago at the Zenith Fireworks factory that killed the owner and the plant's employees.

Nash also remembered another summer disaster "like when we lost the Pope Building."

But, she said every tragedy has a silver lining.

"It's like it just bonds us closer, and we've had it, unfortunately, happen, say, every 10 years, so that bond gets passed from one generation to the next."

This time, Bichsel said, residents will do the same.

"Things are going to get better," he said.

Bichsel also said the Clinton Elks Lodge plans to make a memorial for Tony Komer.