Destroyed Joplin Theater Receives Hefty Donation

JOPLIN (AP) - A community theater destroyed by the May 2011 Joplin tornado hopes that a new $75,000 donation will help its rebuilding effort.

Three people were killed and six seriously injured when the deadly tornado destroyed the Stained Glass Theater nearly three years ago. Theater supporters say they hope to eventually raise $500,000 to build a new theater.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Community Foundation of Southwest Missouri awarded the initial five-figure grant. The Stained Glass Theater wants to build a 175-seat venue at a former church that would also offer art classes and after-school programs. The project is awaiting city approval.

Theater president Gregg Murdock says that without a permanent home, the organization has struggled to attract both patrons and volunteers.