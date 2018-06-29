Details Emerge about Mo. Teen's Stabbing Death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - New details are emerging about a southwest Missouri teenager's confession to a December 2011 killing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Gabriel Roche allegedly told detectives he had his "murder suit on" before walking into the woods planning to kill 17-year-old Weston North. The ensemble consisted of blue jeans, batting gloves and a shirt that could repel stains.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Roche, who is from Republic.

Details about the confession were revealed during a court hearing Wednesday.