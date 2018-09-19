Details Emerge on I-70 Pile Up

COLUMBIA - The final numbers on the auto mayhem at the I-70/63 interchange are out: 22 vehicles, nine in the hospital and three still in serious condition.

Police say a Pontiac Grand Prix hydroplaned around 6:30 PM Friday during the severe storming.

The car spun out and hit a guard rail, causing a 3 car pile up. A tractor trailer tried to avoid the accident and hit another car, then making it a total of seven.

"When the first car went by the guardrail, I thought 'Uh-oh, people aren't stopping behind us,'" said Jennifer Wilson, a driver whose car was hit.

"It happened so fast after that."

A chain reaction of accidents continued to add to the total count of vehicles.

One of the accidents included a tractor trailer trying to avoid the accident jack-knifing, blocking both lanes of west bound traffic and damaging three vehicles.

Police counted 11 injuries in total. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that as of now no arrests have been made or citations given.