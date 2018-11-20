Details of Memorial Service for Hammons Awaited
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - People attending a public memorial service for the late hotel developer and philanthropist John Q. Hammons won't learn some details of the event until it starts.
The celebration of Hammons' legacy takes place at 1:30 p.m. today at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus. That's one of the many Springfield public venues he helped to finance and build.
The Springfield News-Leader reports a spokeswoman for Hammons Hotels and Resorts declined Monday to say who will be speaking at the service. Sherri Smith said the speakers will be identified in a keepsake program given to those who attend.
Hammons died May 26th at the age of 94 in Springfield. His legacy includes 210 hotel properties he developed in 40 states.
