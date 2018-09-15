Details on KOMU 8's Fan Club Box Fan Pickup

COLUMBIA - Boone County residents can pick up cooling fans donated through KOMU 8's Fan Club at the Volunteer Action Center at Providence and Vandiver.

For residents to be eligible for a fan, they must provide identification of someone living at the address that the fan is going to. Residents must also provide proof of Boone County residency such as mail with a personal address on it. Citizens must provide proof of income as well.

Please call the Volunteer Action Center at 573-874-2273 for questions.