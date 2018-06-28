Detective: Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the two men found dead at a home on Sun Valley Drive Monday morning.

Thomas Scofield, 66, is believed to have shot and killed Jason Hagan, 40, before taking his own life in the backyard of the home.

Two children in the house at the time were not hurt.

Deputies said it appears Scofield shot Hagan, his son-in-law, inside the house, before going outside and shooting himself, apparently with a handgun.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department received a call of shots fired around 8:30 Monday morning.

According to O'Sullivan the motives remain unclear.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the names of the two men found dead in the home.)