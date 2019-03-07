Detective who inspired "BlacKkKlansman" to speak at Columbia College

COLUMBIA - The real-life Black Klansman is set to share his message on race in Columbia Wednesday night.

Ron Stallworth graduated from Columbia College in 2007. Fast forward to 2019 and his story went from memoir, to movie, to winning an Oscar for Best Adaptive Screenplay.

"BlacKkKlansman," directed by Spike Lee, was brought to the big screen to share Stallworth's story of infiltrating the Klu Klux Klan during an undercover investigation and becoming Colorado Springs Police Department's first African-American detective.

In his memoir, "Black Klansman," he recounts his investigation during the 1970s when he convinced the Klu Klux Klan he was white during over-the-phone conversations. He was then accepted into the organization and a white colleague pretended to be him at meetings.

"I hope people take away from this movie the fact the past is alive in the present, the past never left. Groups like the KKK and other white supremacy groups, they never go away. They change their stripes a little bit, but they're always lurking," Stallworth said.

Sam Fleury, senior director of public relations, said Columbia College is looking forward to hearing such an impactful speaker.

"It's really an amazing experience to have someone associated with an Oscar-winning film, that doesn't happen very often. Also, to further the discussion of race in America. I think it's important because he comes at a good time, I don't know if there is a bad time (to talk about race)," Fleury said.

Stallworth is speaking at the Schiffman Ethics in Society Lecture, followed by a Q&A with the public audience. He said speaking at the college is meaningful because he "believes the future of this country lies in the success of the millennial generation."

"They're not growing up with the old baggage that I grew up with and my parents generation grew up with. They don't see the world in the same light that we did," Stallworth said. "Millennials are more accepting, more open, a lot don't focus race they just see a person and whether or not they're good at using two thumbs to get on their machine."

Stallworth said he enjoys speaking engagements because there can be open conversations about the issue of race. He said he thinks relations have improved overall, but "there's always a lot more that can be done."

His speech begins at 7:30 p.m. in Lauder Auditorium at Columbia College. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.