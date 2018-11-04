Detention officers receive award after saving detainee's life

OSAGE BEACH - Two detention officers were recognized by the Missouri Sheriffs Association for taking quick action that saved the life of a detainee who collapsed in the Boone County Detention Center in Oct. 2016.

Sgt. Austin Kidwell and Officer Alicia Koetting received Detention Officer of the Year awards at the 2017 MSA Jail Administrator’s Conference held earlier this month in Osage Beach, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Kidwell and Officer Koetting were on duty when a detainee complained of feeling ill and collapsed. Both officers performed CPR on the 45-year-old male detainee and were able to regain a pulse. The detainee was transported to a local hospital and after several days in the intensive care unit he was returned to the Detention Center.

Sgt. Kidwell and Officer Koetting have both been with the department since 2008.