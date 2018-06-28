Detroit Ices Blues 5-3 Saturday

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Pavel Datsyuk scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, one night after netting the overtime winner, and the Detroit Red Wings bounced back after squandering a two-goal lead and beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Saturday night.

Jimmy Howard earned his NHL-leading 17th road win for Detroit, 4-1 against the Blues. The Red Wings have won two straight after a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Howard got both wins and is 17-3-2 on the road. He finished strong after giving up goals to David Backes and Matt D'Agostini that got the Blues even at 3 early in the third.

The Red Wings won 4-3 in overtime in St. Louis on Jan. 20 in similar fashion, blowing a 3-0 lead in the second period before regaining their footing.

 

