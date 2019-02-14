Detroit Lions Sell Out Home Opener vs. KC Chiefs
ALLEN PARK, MI (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have sold out their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lions president Tom Lewand says several hundred tickets for Sunday's game that were returned by the Chiefs were available on Wednesday.
The sellout puts the game on TV in the Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw-Flint and Toledo, Ohio, markets.
Detroit opened the season with a win at Tampa Bay and is favored to beat Kansas City (0-1).
