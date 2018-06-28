Detroit Mayor Aide Pleads Guilty to Corruption

DETROIT (AP) - A former aide to ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to cooperate as federal prosecutors take his old boss to trial next year. Prosecutors say Derrick Miller admitted Monday that he accepted $115,000 from a real estate broker in connection with the lease or sale of city properties.

The government says he also accepted $10,000 from a contractor and passed $10,000 from the same contractor to Kilpatrick when Kilpatrick was running for mayor in 2001. The government says Miller acknowledged other corrupt acts in his job as Detroit's chief administrative officer and chief information officer. His plea deal caps any sentence at 10 years in prison. Kilpatrick faces trial in a year on fraud and tax charges. His lawyer declined to comment.