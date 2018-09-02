Developer Proposes Overhaul of KC's Hotel Savoy

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kentucky company that specializes in reviving historic hotels is hoping to acquire the famed Hotel Savoy and the adjacent Savoy Grill in downtown Kansas City.

The hotel was built in 1888 and was host over the decades to the likes of Teddy Roosevelt, W.C. Fields and John D. Rockefeller. The restaurant, built in 1903, is equally rich in history.

The Kansas City Star reports that Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels has an option to buy both buildings. The company's plans include a $47 million restoration, with the Savoy to be made over as a 120-room luxury hotel that retains much of its period atmosphere.

The deal is contingent on the city granting tax incentives to help finance the project.