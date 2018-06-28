Developers Want Five Star Hotel

"I've been coming to this lake for 25 years and I don't have to tell you what a gem you are sitting on," said architect Don Hackl. "The question is how can we further the development of a project which is an asset to this county."

Before they can break ground on Riva D'Lago, they must get approval from the Camden County Planning and Zoning Commission. That's because the property is zoned for a commercial hotel, not for condos and town homes. That's causing a stir with some residents.

In 2005, there were 6,700 condos at the lake. In that same year, 7,000 more condos were under construction. Neighbors living in the cove by the proposed plan said they want to stop the building of the condos.

Residents are worried about traffic on the lake.

Other lake residents wonder who will want to live in a condo with no dock access.

The county commission will continue hearing debate on this project next month.