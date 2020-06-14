DEVELOPING: Brick thrown through Columbia post office window

COLUMBIA - Post Office employees were picking up the pieces of a shattered window Saturday afternoon after employees say a man got angry and threw a brick through the window.

It happened at the Columbia post office on Walnut Street.

Employees told KOMU 8 News the man was in the post office, got angry, threw a brick through the door, scattered papers and then drove off.

According to the post office employees, the suspect was not caught and had left the scene once police arrived.

This is a developing story, KOMU 8 News has reached out to CPD for more details.