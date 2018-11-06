Developing Disturbance in Columbia

A resident near one development worries much of Columbia will end up looking like it.

"They actually took the top of the mountain off, cleared all the trees, carried the top of that mountain around in front and built more acreage," complained Gay Bumgarner.

She said the Land Disturbance Act should have more restrictions.

"It allows developers to go in and clear cut an area, and then level it, and fill in areas so they have more room for development," said Barbara Hoppe, Sixth Ward council member.

Developers are open to discussing changing the current law, but they also have their own concerns.

"Connectivity is an issue, how neighborhoods are organized is an issue, the capacity to be able to have pedestrian traffic within neighborhoods are an issue, line of sight and safety for driveways and entry points and other issues," said Don Stamper of the Central Missouri Development Council.

Bumgarner says Columbia's wonderful character comes, in part, from its undeveloped land.

"We've made some mistakes, but that's okay," she continued. "It's just that, if we continue, nobody's going to look out and see any green any more."

Stamper will present the developers' case to the Columbia City Council before the council discusses possible changes in the Land Disturbance Act.