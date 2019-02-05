DEVELOPING: Male pedestrian fatally hit by car in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A male pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Old Highway 63 and Country Club Drive in Columbia just after 9:30 p.m on Sunday, according to police.

KOMU is on the scene where the Columbia Police Department is investigating. A portion of Old Highway 63 is still shut down as of 10:15 p.m.

Officials said they are working to contact the family of the victim.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]