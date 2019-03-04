DEVELOPING: Pipeline fire rattles Mexico; damage, cause unknown

Photo by Amy Jo

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A pipeline fire occurred just north of Mexico Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:17 a.m. the Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed that there had been a pipeline fire and that the pipeline had been shut off.

"I've never heard something that loud before, it shook everything inside of me. I mean it literally sent me back in my seat." Brandon Rombach, an Iraq veteran, said.

Energy Transfer spokeswoman Vicki Granada said there were no injuries and the area is now secure.

"There was some disruption of power to a small number of homes. The power is expected to be restored by late this afternoon. We have been in contact with the homeowners to make sure any needs are taken care of," Granado said.

Little Dixie Fire Dept. confirmed that the pipeline fire happened but could not give any more information at the time.

As of 6:45 a.m. fire crews reported that a construction site and a highway near the fire has serious damage but confirmed that the fire is out.

According to state troopers, the pipeline is owned by Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP based out of Dallas. The company has had previous explosions in Hughesville and Fayette.

Crews also said that a stretch of Highway 15 will be closed until crews from Kansas City can come fix the pipe.