DEVELOPING: Shooting Victim Involved in Campus Lodge Robbery

COLUMBIA - Officers from the Columbia Police Department were dispatched to a robbery at Campus Lodge apartments at 11:45 p.m. Thursday. According to a press release from the police department, the investigation revealed residents at Campus Lodge arranged a drug deal with Antwine Jackson. Jackson came to the apartment, knocked on the door and was allowed entry. Jackson went to a back bedroom to view marijuana. Jackson left the back bedroom to open the front door allowing two black males wearing ski masks carrying handguns into the apartment.

The two black males wearing ski masks pointed the handguns at the victims while they collected the marijuana. While the suspects were gathering the property, there was a gunshot, Victims believe this was an accidental shot from one of the suspects. When the suspects left the apartment, there was a second gunshot. During this investigation, officers were made aware of a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Officers contacted the patient, Antwine Jackson, 20, at the hospital. According to the police department, Jackson had been shot in the side of his body. Jackson was treated for minor injuries and released into police custody. Jackson was arrested for Robbery in the First Degree and armed criminal action. Bond is not set as of 8:45 a.m. Friday.

KOMU spoke with Campus Lodge residents who were not aware of shots fired overnight. The receptionist was also unaware if the rental company had contacted residents yet about the robbery attempt and shooting. Campus Lodge officials say they are working with its coorporate office at this time. KOMU has a reporter covering the story, and will continue with updates as they become available.