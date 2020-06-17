DEVELOPING: SUV crashes into building in Columbia

Courtesy of Columbia Fire Department's Twitter

COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into a building near the 1700 block of Paris Road late Monday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of an SUV driving through a commercial building. Columbia firefighters were also on the scene.

Overnight - Columbia firefighters inspect the damage after an SUV drove completely through a 1 story commercial building in the 1700 block of Paris Rd. No one was in the car when fire and EMS arrived at the scene around 1030 p.m. last night. pic.twitter.com/g83kz1FP8N — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 16, 2020

According to Columbia Fire Department's tweet, no one was in the car when first responders arrived on the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Columbia Police Department is currently conducting an investigation.

This story is developing and we will bring you the latest information as soon as possible.