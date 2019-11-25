Development coming to Hwy WW upsets El Chaparral neighborhood

BOONE COUNTY - Residents in the El Chaparral neighborhood are upset after getting a notice in the mail that said they live within 1000 feet of a proposed zoning change.

Old Hawthorne Development wants to rezone an area right off Hwy WW.

Many residents KOMU spoke with are upset about the proposed change. Residents said they were concerned about privacy, safety, and having input.

Holly Sam has lived in the neighborhood for 5 years and said this notice is upsetting because the area is quiet and there are no businesses around.

"Where I live at is pretty much a retirement area," said Sam.

Some residents KOMU spoke with expressed their opposition to the plan at a public hearing before the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 21.

Sam hopes more people will go to the second public hearing and attempt to stop the development. But she thinks the effort might be futile.

"Most of the time, we don't have any say in anything that goes on," said Sam.

KOMU reached out to Boone County Resource Management for comment but they didn't return our call.

The next hearing is Dec. 3 before the County Commission.