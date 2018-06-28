Devlin Pleads Guilty

POTOSI (AP) - Michael Devlin pleads guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and attempting to murder young Shawn Hornbeck in 2002. Devlin pleaded guilty in Washington County this morning to six counts, accepting the maximum sentence of three life terms in prison plus 60 years. Devlin's plea comes one day after a similar plea in Franklin County, where Devlin accepted a life sentence for kidnapping William "Ben" Ownby. Prosecutors say the coordinated plea deal will put Devlin behind bars for life for the abduction and sexual abuse of the two boys held captive in his apartment. During the hearing, Devlin admitted his crimes in graphic detail just feet away from Shawn's weeping parents, Pam and Craig Akers. Devlin said "I attempted to kill (Shawn) and he talked me out of it." The sentences Devlin has received so far mean he will not be eligible for parole until he is over 100 years old.