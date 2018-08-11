Devlin Temporarily Held in St. Louis County

CLAYTON (AP) - Kidnapping suspect Michael Devlin is temporarily being held in the St. Louis County Jail, rather than in the Franklin County Jail. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department says the 41-year-old was brought to the St. Louis suburb of Clayton on Thursday for a Friday court appearance. The department confirms he is still being held in Clayton today, but will return to Franklin County at an undetermined time. Devlin was arrested in January. Authorities say two missing eastern Missouri boys, Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby, were found at Devlin's apartment in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood.