Devlin to Plead Guilty in Kidnapping Case

2007 The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Michael Devlin will plead guilty next week on charges of kidnapping and abusing two Missouri boys. That's according to a relative of one of the boys said Friday. Devlin was arrested in January after police found Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby at Devlin's apartment in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood. Ben Ownby's uncle Loyd Bailie tells The Associated Press that the Ownby's have been briefed by prosecutors that Devlin will plead guilty next week in all four jurisdictions where he is charged. Attorneys on both sides of the case will not comment, but St. Louis County's prosecutor made a surprise announcement Friday of a series of disposition hearings in all four jurisdictions. Those hearings are Monday and Tuesday.