Devlin Trial Move

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

POTOSI (AP) - A Washington County judge is considering a motion to move Michael Devlin's trial to a new venue. Devlin is charged with attempting to kidnap and murder then eleven-year-old Shawn Hornbeck in the rural town of Richwoods in 2002. The 41-year-old man also faces charges for kidnapping 13-year-old Ben Ownby and for abusing both boys.