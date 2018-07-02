DGB Getting Settled in at Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri freshman Dorial Green-Beckham says the transition to college is getting easier every day and he is ready for the season to start.

The 6-6, 220-pound wide receiver from Springfield arrived at Missouri with lofty expectations after being one of the top recruits in the nation. He says he feels no pressure being possibly the most sought after recruit to ever choose Missouri.

Coach Gary Pinkel says first-year players start at the bottom of the depth chart and will only play if they demonstrate that they can help the team. On Missouri's current depth chart, Green-Beckham isn't even listed.