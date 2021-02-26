JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services is examining sewage samples across the state for signs of COVID-19 variants, after small amounts of the UK variant were found in samples, the agency announced Friday.
The DHHS said 15 out of the 23 Missouri communities tested contained small amounts of the UK variant. The agency is also monitoring for evidence of the Brazilian and South African variants of COVID-19, though neither of those variants have been identified in Missouri at this time.
“It is important to note that this is a point-in-time analysis that likely doesn’t reflect the true prevalence as it stands today in the areas of the state where samples were collected,” DHSS Director Dr Randall Williams said in a statement Friday.