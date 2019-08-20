DHSS extends medical marijuana deadline, applications flood in

JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services received over 2,100 medical marijuana facility applications by the deadline.

The department had extended the deadline to Wednesday. DHSS said it received over 800 applications in the last 24 hours before the window closed.

The applications are for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing, testing laboratory and transportation facilities.

DHSS said in a press release a third-party blind scorer will score each application. DHSS will license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities based on the scores.

DHSS will approve or deny applications within 150 days of the submission.

A map of facility applications will be available within the coming weeks.

DHSS said it has also approved 6,500 qualified patient and caregiver applications ahead of schedule.

To learn more, visit www.medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.