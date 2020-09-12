DHSS transfers more than $2 million in medical marijuana fees to veterans commission

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has started transferring millions of dollars collected from medical marijuana fees to a state veterans agency. In a press release shared on Friday, the DHSS announced it would give $2,135,510 to the Missouri Veterans Commission. The funds will pay for health and care services for military veterans.

Missouri's medical marijuana program began in November 2018, when voters approved Constitutional Amendment 2, later known as Article XIV.

“Missourians voted on this amendment because it allowed for a safe and well-regulated medical marijuana program for patients," DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said, "but it also was written to simultaneously benefit our very deserving veterans through services MVC will now be able to provide."

Article XIV requires the DHSS to transfer fees and taxes collected from the program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. It also taxes medical marijuana from licensed dispensaries at a rate of 4%.

“Facilities are getting up and running now, and the first testing laboratory is on track to be operational very soon,” Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said. “We are confident that medical marijuana will become available for patients this month, and I am grateful for all of the hard work by so many that got us to this point.”

An official presentation of the transfer with spokespeople from both the DHSS and MVC is being planned for the future.