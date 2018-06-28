Digital Defense: Protecting Your Cyber-Self

8 months 1 day 7 hours ago Thursday, October 26 2017 Oct 26, 2017 Thursday, October 26, 2017 4:42:00 PM CDT October 26, 2017 in News
By: Megan Judy, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - Cyber security experts have described trying to scrub yourself from the internet as a proverbial game of whack-a-mole. The second you think you’ve erased your information from one search site, another one pops up.

Family Tree Now, Been Verified, True People Search, The White Pages - there are a bunch of sites out there where you type in someone’s name and their city and, within seconds, you find all of their personal information. That includes current and past addresses, phone numbers or a list of possible relatives. It’s fast, it’s cheap, sometimes even free and it’s legal.

Det. Tom O’Sullivan of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said the information comes from open records and collected through government agencies.

“These companies have just been able to compile all this information and they turn around and sell it." he said. "It’ll pop up probably every place you ever lived and vehicles you owned. Anything that’s public record potentially could show up.”

Questions arise when it comes to domestic abuse victims or individuals who, for safety reasons, don’t want their address so easily-accessible. 

“Good Luck. That genie’s already out of the bottle,” O’Sullivan said, 

Aside from the perceived physical threat of someone finding your address, the threat of identity theft is very real. 

Jonathan Sessions, owner of Columbia-based tech company Gravity, said that's a big concern from the information security perspective.

“If I’m trying to get into your bank account and I need to answer three security questions and they are are all based on your personal info that’s publicly accessible, you’re at risk.”

Some of those standard questions are: first street you grew up on, your high school, your mother’s maiden name. All of the answers to these questions could be on public records.

Some banks, like Central Bank of Boone County, have adjusted for that.

Central Bank Fraud Officer Suzie Naeger said, “We definitely try to ask security questions that are unique to the customers. We try to stay away from generic questions.”

Javelin Strategy & Research did a 2017 identify fraud study. It found $16 billion was stolen from 15.4 million U.S. consumers in 2016.That's up from the $15.3 billion and 13.1 million consumers in 2015.

"In the past six years, identity thieves have stolen more than $107 billion,” the study said.

Identity theft is an issue that wasn’t even on the radar of banks or law enforcement when Naeger and O’Sullivan began their careers.

“Definitely when I started with the bank 23 years ago, it was not a common topic,” Naeger said. “We didn’t talk about it. We didn’t do training. It wasn’t something we really encountered. And, now, it’s a common discussion we have with customers on a regular basis.” 

O’Sullivan described the uptick in identify fraud cases as massive.  

“I mean, no one knew what identity theft was 30 years ago.  Probably happened, but not on scale it is today,” he said.

The standard advice from the technology, law enforcement and bank sectors is the same -- vigilance.

Sessions said, “Just think about it. That’s always my recommendation. Think about what you’re sharing before you share it.”

Naeger said, “Watching their accounts to ensure it’s really the transactions they authorize."

 O'Sullivan said, “I don’t know that you’re ever going to be able to completely scrub yourself off the internet. Again, this thing - it’s technology and what’s it going to be in 10 years?”







More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:51 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°
4pm 95°