Diocese Buys Property in Columbia Amid Talks of New School

COLUMBIA - The Diocese of Jefferson City announced Friday it purchased a 29-acre property in southeast Columbia. This comes after talks late last year about the addition of a new parish and grade school.

Bishop John R. Gaydos began looking for public support for the proposed new parish and grade school last October. According a news release, the purchased property doesn't mean a final decision has been made.

Brad Copeland, the diocese director of buildings and properties said that the size of the property is adequate for whatever future use the diocese would choose. The diocese held several meetings at its existing parishes, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sacred Heart and St. Thomas More Newman Center in November to discuss the need for a new school. A target group of diocesan priests then met in late January.

The Columbia Project Executive Committee is reviewing the collected information and Bishop Gaydos will make the final decision on whether to build on the property.