Diocese of Jefferson City releases 33 names accused of sexual abuse

Thursday, November 08 2018
By: Monica Harkins and Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

JEFFERSON CITY -  The Diocese of Jefferson City released a full list of all religious members credibly accused of sexual misconduct or abuse of a minor.

There are 33 names on the list. Only one religious brother has been criminally convicted.

The list was derived based on procedures set by the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

The latest case of physical sexual abuse was in 1997, according to Bishop Shawn McKnight. There have been two more cases since then. One being the inappropriate use of social media and the other, internet pornography depicting minors.

"Their actions, and the incomplete transparency we have lived under by not making all their names public, has affected the relationship of every priest, every bishop with the faithful," Bishop McKnight said in a statement.

This is, "an update to the public on work to bring greater transparency and healing for the Diocese of Jefferson City," according to a news release.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most current information.)

